TOO LATE: Somerset candidates say if voting should go ahead

ELECTION DAY: We asked Somerset Regional Council candidates whether they think the election should be postponed.

THE DAY is fast-approaching to cast your vote in the local elections.

We asked local election candidates in the Somerset region to weigh in on the timing of election day and whether it should be postponed, given the coronavirus pandemic.

Traditionally, election day means long queues, heated debates, passing around how-to-vote cards and chomping down on a sausage sizzle from the barbecue.

It’s an important day for democracy but one that disregards just about every rule of social distancing.

As the number of cases in the region rises, so too does anxiety in the community – and calls for the election to be held off.

Here is what our Somerset Regional Council hopefuls had to say on the matter:

Mayor Graeme Lehmann

I am unopposed and I don’t think the election should be postponed. We need to be able to get on with protecting our region now more than ever.

Sean Choat

I think the time for postponing the election passed when pre-polling opened on March 16. The State has completely mishandled the entire situation. Pre-poll voting should have been better advertised and postal voting time frames should have been extended. More decisive action could have seen us hold the election last Saturday, March 21.

Cheryl Gaedtke

As a great proportion of residents have already voted, it is too late to postpone the election. With hindsight this decision should have been made many weeks ago. I strongly support the need to vote without leaving the home. Telephone should be made more accessible to all voters.

Josh Squire

It should go ahead. But it should be online. This natural disaster clearly shows how behind the times we are when it comes to the elections. Of course, the option to vote in person for those who can’t access a computer or smartphone must be there, but that is the exception, not the standard.

Jason Wendt

No, I don’t think the election should be postponed but, I do think another method of people voting that had less contact and less people would have possibly been a better method. At this late stage in the election I don’t think there is a lot of choice but to complete the task because the current councillors are in care taker mode and we have two retiring.

Bronwyn Davies

I will defer to the electoral commission and their requirement to follow the federal and state government guidelines.

Helen Brieschke

I don’t know what I think now. It’s just so close now, it’s not funny. Our pre-polling is going really well from what I’ve heard and I don’t think there will be huge crowds on voting day.

Mike Tanner

If there was to be any impact from the coronavirus on the ability to deliver the (proper) level of sanitation in the booths, then yes, the whole thing should be reconsidered.

David McInally

It’s a bit late for that, with two or three days to go. If people pre-poll, they can do it in an orderly fashion and keep their distance.

Kylee Isidro

I think that time has now passed. The state should have put a different contingency plan in before the postal voting had its deadline. Legislatively, we still need to have people elected so the elections do need to run.