Too busy to pump the brakes

GOOD TEAM: (L-R) Brake and Clutch Supplies owner Adrian Reinke, apprentice Harley Roberts, Jade Loftus and Simon Snowball share a passion for cars and customer service. Francis Witsenhuysen

MORE than 20 years on, Adrian Reinke is now the proud owner of the business where he landed his first job.

And although he confessed that operating Gatton's Brake and Clutch Supplies for three years had been extremely hard work, the Gatton local was happy with his decision.

"Years ago, I did my traineeship in spare parts here,” Mr Reinke said.

"I always said to the previous owner, Errol, if he ever wanted to sell it, let me know.”

After several years Mr Reinke decided to leave Brake and Clutch Supplies to begin working at Gatton Auto, where he stayed for the next 12 years. He then had stints at Opposite Lock followed by Brown and Hurley in Toowoomba, before taking the plunge and buying the small business where it all began.

Since the takeover, Mr Reinke says he has changed how the business is run and has built up the customer base by bringing in new staff, products and services.

"My wife Rebecca and I didn't think we'd get it up to this level this fast, it's great,” he said.

"We are very busy in all areas of our business, which is a good sign.

"I think diversity is a big part of our success. We have the agricultural side with the hoses and hydraulics, then the mechanical side with the trucks, car parts, and we've branched out with the 4WD and camping gear as well.”

Mr Reinke said honesty, and making time for every customer, were other key aspects to small business success which was reflected by the steady flow of customers coming through the door.

"I treat everything that comes through the workshop as if it were mine,” he said.

"Same with a camper trailer. If I'm selling a camper, it's like it's mine and I think the customer appreciates that.”

Working with the other small businesses in Gatton and keeping business in town is also top priority for Mr Reinke.

"We always try and be as competitive as possible too,” he said.

"We are starting to buy a lot of gear in bulk to try and compete against the big guys that are coming into town, so we can keep them out of town.”

Mr Reinke will be recognised for his success in running Brake and Clutch Supplies at the Business Recognition Dinner, hosted by the Lockyer Valley Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which will be held at the Lockyer Valley Cultural Centre on June 22.

"It was exciting for us to be nominated, " he said.

"I have to thank my biggest support, my wife Rebecca, without her I'd be really struggling.

"She does so much behind the scenes, and we are finally off on a family holiday after the awards, on a week-long P&O cruise to Vanuatu.”

He further thanked his loyal customers for supporting him and his staff.

"Without the excellent staff, you will never build up a customer base,” he said.

"It's been a hard process but we will still keep building and growing.

"Hopefully in the next five years we will get to a point where this building won't be big enough.”