Tommy Hilfiger staffer threatens to drown baby over job loss

Jessika Jane Drury, who sent a threatening text to a woman she believed was responsible for her job loss, escaped a conviction at Richlands Magistrates Court on Monday.

A retail worker at an exclusive designer brand has dodged a conviction for sending a text message threatening to drown a woman's baby.

Jessika Jane Drury sent the threatening message to the victim over the mistaken belief the woman was responsible for causing her job loss at Tommy Hilfiger earlier this year.

The 22-year-old pleaded guilty at Richlands Magistrates Court on Monday to one count of using a carriage service to harass.

The court was told Drury sent a text message to the victim on January 6, which read "Watch your back c***, I'll put you in the ground and drown your baby".

She told police she had sent the message as she was angry at the victim because "she believed the victim was responsible for causing her job loss".

Defence lawyer Rhys Foster said his client acknowledged her actions were "out of line" and had no intention or ability to carry out the threat.

"The offence does have a trivial aspect to it as it is one singular text message with no follow-up from the defendant," Mr Foster said.

"It was during a very emotional time for her when she had lost her job and had no other support from the community."

He said Drury was diagnosed with anxiety and depression and was seeking treatment.

Magistrate Shearer said there was "no trivial aspect" to her offending and warned Drury she would face the full force of the law if she faced court again.

Drury received a 12-month good behaviour order with no conviction recorded.

