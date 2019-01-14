Tomlinson wants to be the Wright man

MATTHEW Tomlinson trotted into politics last week, launching his Katter's Australia Party candidate for Wright campaign from the back of a horse.

The campaign is the first taste of politics for the 32-year-old but he's determined to be what the people of Wright need.

"I joined with the Katter party because their policies were close to my heart, they want to represent the small guys in community,” Mr Tomlinson said.

"They (KAP) aren't worried about the big end of town, they're not worried about furthering their own nests, they're worried about getting the job done and representing the people.”

The Beaudesert stockman ensured what he lacked in political experience he made up for with his "passion and energy”.

"I've been disenfranchised with how politics are going,” he said. "I'm not happy with the direction Australia is heading.

"I don't think the politicians are doing enough, we are under-represented and especially the rural and regional sectors we just aren't getting our voices heard in Canberra.”

Mr Tomlinson said he would campaign for better infrastructure, roads and public transport.

"Our public transport in general is atrocious - our road networks are some of the worst in Queensland.

"We only get what we need to get, we aren't given things to further our socio and economic status.”

Increasing tourism would also be a focus for Mr Tomlinson, saying a world- class equestrian hub could put Wright on the map.

Mr Tomlinson said he would travel across his electorate, including to locations in the Lockyer Valley, to fully understand what the people need.