Tomahawk murder was drug dealers at war: court

Cannabis dealer Samuel Thompson was allegedly killed as part of an orchestrated plan by another drug supplier and his mate to rip him off, a Brisbane jury has been told.

Ashley Mitchell Scott Dyball is on trial in the Brisbane Supreme Court, accused of murdering 22-year-old Samuel Thompson in March 2017 during a drug-related robbery.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

In his closing address, Crown Prosecutor David Meredith today argued Mr Thompson was lured to a Brisbane property by another man who he had planned to buy drugs from - Roberto Vincenzo Boscaino.

Ashley Dyball (left) is accused of murdering Samuel Thompson

Once he arrived at the Bald Hills property, where Dyball was also present, he was murdered, stuffed in a toolbox and driven to a state forest where he was buried in a shallow grave with the tomahawk used to kill him, it has been alleged.

Mr Meredith argues Dyball was present at the property as part of a plan with Boscaino to rob Mr Thompson and kill him "if need be".

Meredith said Mr Thompson sold cannabis by the pound but had a falling out with his supplier and had planned to start buying drugs from Boscaino.

"If it was a lawful killing, why do you go to such lengths to hide it?" Mr Meredith said, arguing the jury should not find Dyball acted in self-defence.

The jury heard Mr Thompson died either from a blow to the face or throat, which could have been delivered with the tomahawk, Mr Meredith said.

He argued while it was not clear whether Dyball or Boscaino delivered the fatal blow to Mr Thompson, the pair had a "plan to act together".

"How could you proceed to kill him if Dyball was not a party to the plan?" Mr Meredith said.

"He (Dyball) would have said: 'What on earth have you done?' And just leave."

Mr Meredith alleged that after burying Mr Thompson, Dyball and Boscaino made attempts to cover their tracks.

He argued Dyball told a number of lies following Mr Thompson's death and went to a recycling centre at Nudgee to throw away items.

He told the jury Dyball assisted to dump Thompson's distinctive mustang in the car park at Deep Water Bend Reserve, before returning the following day to drive the car 30km over the NSW border to Pottsville.

"Over five hours of involvement, that's a lot of involvement for something you didn't do, that somebody else did and you said you'd assist in hiding," Mr Meredith said.

Defence Barrister Angus Edwards will give his closing address to the jury later today.

He previously said: "Is there any evidence that he (Dyball) was even in the same room when the deceased was killed?"

The trial continues before Justice Martin Burns.

Originally published as Tomahawk murder was drug dealers at war: court