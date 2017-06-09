21°
Tom has yet to wake from business dream

Francis Witsenhuysen
| 9th Jun 2017 12:58 PM
31 YEARS STRONG: Tom and Diane Exelby, alongside Gerry, have worked together all those years.
31 YEARS STRONG: Tom and Diane Exelby, alongside Gerry, have worked together all those years.

TOM Exelby's dream was to own his own business, and not only did that dream come true but he's yet to wake up from it.

For about six months after he bought and opened Gatton Spare Parts, Tom said he would still have to kick himself.

"I'd wake up in the morning and think 'what the hell am I doing',” Tom said.

"But it was always something I wanted and I had committed, and you just got to keep going.”

The year was 1986 when it all began.

"We actually started out in the Gatton Star office building,” Tom said.

"There was only one shop back then and in about Easter 1989 we bought this premises and moved in here.”

Tom has been a Gatton local for 47 years and started up his love of mechanics and spare parts on the family farm.

"I was about 10 when I started pulling plugs off trucks and things - my dad would have to put them back in properly,” he said.

"It just comes natural after coming off a farm.”

After school, Tom's first job was in spare parts at the local Ford dealer in 1971 and he's been dealing in automotive ever since. Soon after he decided to turn his knowledge and skills into a career.

Gatton Spare Parts will celebrate its 31st birthday this year and Tom puts the success of the business down to hard work, doing the right thing by his customers and having the right products at the right price.

"We are also the longest Autopro dealer in Australia, under the same management and ownership. We started with them in 1987,” he said.

"We don't inflate prices to have fake discounts - we just have a fair and reasonable prices accords the board.

"Right parts, right price, right service is our motto.”

Tom thanked their long and loyal customers, suppliers and reps who have helped them along the way.

"We've had some really good support from good people since day one,” he said.

Gatton Star

Topics:  auto pro gatton gatton spare parts lockyer valley tom excelby

