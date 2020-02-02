Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Celebrity

Tom Hanks drops in on Gold Coast eatery

by Sophie Chirgwin
2nd Feb 2020 6:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TOM Hanks is doing plenty of exploring while calling Australia home.

 

The Hollywood superstar made a visit to a restaurant in rural NSW in his down time while waiting to film the new Elvis biopic.

Tom Hanks was snapped with Riccardo from Mavis’ Kitchen & Cabins at Mount Warning.
Tom Hanks was snapped with Riccardo from Mavis’ Kitchen & Cabins at Mount Warning.

Hanks, a two-time Academy Award winner, on Sunday dined at Mavis' Kitchen & Cabins at Mount Warning.

TOM HANKS SPOTTED ON THE GOLD COAST

The 63-year-old posed for a picture with the manager.

"We are lucky to have lots of important guests," the caption on the restaurant's social media read.

"But we rarely have someone more famous than our Main man and manager Riccardo."

Hanks has extra time on his hands before filming the Elvis movie on the Gold Coast, directed by Aussie filmmaker Baz Luhrmann, as recent flooding delayed the production.

The Courier-Mail previously reported that while cameras were scheduled to roll this month, a spokesperson for the production said the rain event caused a "slight delay by just over a week".

Filming is understood to have been pushed out to the first week of March.

More Stories

Show More
celebrity editors picks filming queensland tom hanks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WEATHER: The forecast to get you through the weekend

        premium_icon WEATHER: The forecast to get you through the weekend

        News The Lockyer Valley has endured a mix of rainy days and hot temperatures in recent weeks, with more to come.

        Two treated following possible rollover at bad intersection

        premium_icon Two treated following possible rollover at bad intersection

        News Two patients are being treated following a two-vehicle collision at Forest Hill...

        Police raid homes linked to Connor Horan’s babysitter

        premium_icon Police raid homes linked to Connor Horan’s babysitter

        Crime Three crime scenes declared in investigation into Connor’s death

        Full steam ahead for regional passenger rail

        premium_icon Full steam ahead for regional passenger rail

        News Mayors join forces in push for passenger rail link.