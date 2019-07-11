Tokyo is at stake for show jumpers at World Cup

KEEN show jumpers looking for an excuse to eat more sushi and ramen may find an upcoming event to their liking.

Gatton World Cup, run by Jumping Queensland, is set to give competitors a chance to qualify for an event in Tokyo as well as the show-jumping World Cup.

The event takes place across four days, two weeks after the Gatton Show.

It is made up of plenty of categories for different classes and riders and horses of different experience levels.

Showjumping Australia chair Rebecca Jenkins said the event was coming together well.

"There are events for all different levels of riders, for juniors, for amateurs,” she said. "It caters to a large variety of rider and it's not age discriminatory.

"The different classes lead up to our pinnacle event - the World Cup at Sunday lunchtime.

"In the lead-up we will have various height classes for World Cup riders to stretch their legs, get a feel of the ground and get their horses ready to hopefully be at their peak on Sunday.”

Jenkins said riders and horses would be coming from all across the country.

"We'll probably have somewhere in the vicinity of 200-300 horses and it could be anywhere between 100-200 riders,” she said.

The qualifying event meets precise requirements to make it count towards the competition.

"It is a difficult task for horse and rider and, at the end of the day, the best horse and rider combination wins,” Jenkins said.

"There have to be verticals at 1.6m high, boxes of a certain height and width, the track has to be of a certain length and riders have to travel at 400m per minute.”

For more information, visit www.qld.equestrian. org.au/jumping/GWC.