Huntsman spider on toilet paper roll (Sunrise)
Offbeat

Toilet spider photo divides internet

by Evin Priest
15th Feb 2021 9:05 AM

A disturbing image of a huntsman spider hiding inside the toilet paper dispenser at a public toilet has divided the internet.

Reddit users are torn whether they would "wipe or walk away without wiping" if confronted with the same creepy crawly scenario.

An unknown Australian user posted to Reddit an image of a huntsman spider perched ominously atop the toilet paper roll with the caption: "You have to either wipe or walk away without wiping. Both choices aren't pleasant."

The picture quickly recorded more than 10,000 votes from users, mainly from the US and Canada.

A terrifying photo has emerged online of a huge huntsman spider sitting inside the toilet paper holder at a public bathroom. Picture: Reddit
One user had a third option: "Burn it to the ground, my parents get huntsmans at theirs and it makes me want to stab out my eyes," the user wrote.

Macquarie University arachnologist Lizzie Lowe told Weatherzone that February was a time when huntsman spiders were active, as it was the end of the summer breeding season.

Dr Lowe also said the spiders were harmless and usually confused due to poor vision.

"Huntsman don't have very good eyesight," Dr Lowe said. "They see light and dark and movement and that's about all.

"They will never intentionally run towards you because they're small and not highly venomous. They can bite you, but they won't do any harm."

Originally published as Toilet spider photo divides internet

