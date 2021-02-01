Toilet paper limits imposed in WA
Coles has limited the sale of toilet paper to one pack per person and introduced a host of other buying limits in Western Australia as the region is plunged into a five day lockdown.
Meanwhile, Woolworths has restrictions at select stores - but is allowing two packets of toilet paper per person. The supermarket chain has also introduced limits on certain other items in their stores.
In an update to customers, Coles introduced limits in all its WA stores to help "manage demand for key staple items" as residents in Perth, Peel and South West enter lockdown.
Panic buying broke out in supermarkets across the region on Sunday after the announcement, which came after a hotel quarantine worker contracted COVID-19 and spent days in the community while infectious.
"Coles asks that customers only buy what they need to help ensure everyone in the community has access to food and everyday essentials," the supermarket chain said in a statement.
In addition, any shopper must wear a face mask when shopping for essentials.
Coles said they had implemented additional safety measures to keep customers and team members safe.
Customers will be met by staff at the door and instructed to use the sanitising station, and cleaning procedures have been increased to "reduce the risk of COVID transmission."
Until later advised, the current items are limited to one pack per customer at Coles:
- Toilet paper
- Paper towel
A two pack per customer limit is active for the following items:
- Fresh white milk
- Hand sanitiser
- Chilled pasta
- Liquid soaps
- Poultry thighs
- Poultry breasts
- Tissues
- Mince
- Burgers
- Frozen vegetables
- Sausages
- Frozen chips
- Long life milk
- Canned meals
- Pasta
- Canned fish
- Flour
- Canned vegetables
- Rice
- Pre-packaged seafood
- Sugar
- Boodles
- Eggs
- Face masks
Meanwhile, Woolworths have the following limits of two items per product in store:
- Toilet paper
- Paper Towel
- Tissues
- Pasta
- Flour
- Sugar
- Canned Fish
- Rice
- Noodles
- Longlife Milk
- Longlife Milk Specialty
- Fresh Milk
- Eggs
- Frozen Fruit
- Frozen Desserts
- Burgers & Rissoles
- Sausages
- Prepacked Seafood (frozen and fresh)
While the following product limits are in place for online sales:
- Hand Sanitiser
- Handwash
- Antibacterial Wipes
- Canned Tomatoes
- Canned Vegetables
- Beef
- Chicken
- Lamb
- Pork
- Poultry
- Bread (instore and prop bread)
- Resale Bakery (cakes etc)
- Frozen Chips
- Frozen Veg
- Fresh Pasta
- Smallgoods
- Poultry
