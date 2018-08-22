Menu
GOOD CAUSE: Raising money for farmers.
Toddlers support the farmers

22nd Aug 2018

DROUGHT support is in full swing across Australia and Laidley is no exception, with residents putting on their best plaid shirts in support of farmers doing it tough.

Teachers, parents and children from the Free Range Kids Child Care Centre raised $222.50 on Tuesday and Friday last week by incorporating Book Week with Fiver for a Farmer for all children in fancy dress.

Families were encouraged to dress their children as a farmer in an attempt to create awareness within the community, an initiative the childcare centre found very successful.

Centre staff member Julie Paroz said the fundraiser helped make the children aware of the severe conditions farmers were experiencing.

"The children have really been taking the message on,” Ms Paroz said.

"One little girl at home is saying, 'mum, there's just dirt, the cows have no water to drink, we need to help them'.”

The kindergarten teacher said they used books and examples in their everyday life to stress the importance of farmers.

"If we don't have the farmers, we are in trouble. We talk to the children about the food and where it comes from,” Ms Paroz said.

"They need to know these farmers are the ones that are Australia, they are us, we are nothing without them.

"So if they're struggling, we need to help.”

Tabeel Retirement Living and Aged Care also contributed to the cause, welcoming a pony into the building for the enjoyment of residents.

