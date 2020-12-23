Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Paramedics are working to stablsie a toddler who was ‘pulled from the water' this afternoon.
Paramedics are working to stablsie a toddler who was ‘pulled from the water' this afternoon.
News

Toddler serious after near-drowning at popular swim area

by Danielle O’Neal
23rd Dec 2020 5:38 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A toddler is in a serious condition after being been pulled from the water in South Bank.

Paramedics were called to a near-drowning off Little Stanley St at 4.14pm where a young child was pulled from the water.

Critical care paramedics are working to stabilise the toddler, who is reportedly awake and breathing but is in a serious condition.

It is understood once stabilised the child will be taken to the Queensland Children's Hospital.

Originally published as Toddler serious after South Bank near-drowning

drowning

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teen remanded in custody over alleged chase, kidnapping

        Premium Content Teen remanded in custody over alleged chase, kidnapping

        News A man accused of sparking a dramatic police chase will face court early in the New Year on a raft of serious charges

        After two knee operations, Ged still motivated to play on

        Premium Content After two knee operations, Ged still motivated to play on

        Cricket Laidley stalwart’s impressive cricket career not over yet. See what is keeping...

        Teen charged after crashing stolen vehicle and fleeing scene

        Premium Content Teen charged after crashing stolen vehicle and fleeing scene

        Crime Police have charged a teen with eight offences after he allegedly crashed a stolen...

        REVEALED: Lockyer’s most expensive properties sold in 2020

        Premium Content REVEALED: Lockyer’s most expensive properties sold in 2020

        Property They’re the houses most of us dream of, but for some Lockyer Valley residents they...