Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The young boy was taken to hospital after being pulled from the water by bystanders.
The young boy was taken to hospital after being pulled from the water by bystanders.
News

Toddler pulled unconscious from water

by Anton Nilsson
5th Apr 2021 5:27 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A toddler was taken to hospital after an incident at a Sydney beach on Monday.

The boy was pulled unconscious from the water at Clontarf Beach in Sydney's northern beaches area.

Bystanders who came to the boy's aid called emergency services at 2.30pm and NSW Ambulance sent four crews, plus a helicopter.

By the time the boy was put in an ambulance and taken to hospital by road, he was conscious again.

He was taken to Sydney Children's Hospital in an unknown condition.

Originally published as Toddler pulled unconscious from water

accident child drowning

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Three-vehicle pile up leaves passengers injured on busy intersection

        Premium Content Three-vehicle pile up leaves passengers injured on busy...

        News Paramedics and emergency services are on the scene of an accident just east of Toowoomba, where it was first believed seven people were involved.

        Private schools pocket millions in JobKeeper handouts

        Premium Content Private schools pocket millions in JobKeeper handouts

        News Private schools pocket JobKeeper handouts worth millions

        ‘150mm possible’: Heavy rain as families hit road home

        Premium Content ‘150mm possible’: Heavy rain as families hit road home

        Weather Heavy rain and big surf forecast across areas in Queensland and NSW

        Most popular routes revealed as booking records smashed

        Premium Content Most popular routes revealed as booking records smashed

        Travel Major travel deals reveal most popular destinations