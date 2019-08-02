Menu
Login
News

Toddler mauled in Melbourne dog attack

by Caroline Schelle
2nd Aug 2019 6:52 PM

A two-year-old girl is recovering in hospital from a dog attack in Melbourne's inner north.

The child was attacked at a Rennie Street property in Coburg with emergency services called at 3.30pm on Friday, Victoria Police said.

The toddler has facial injuries and was taken by ambulance to the Royal Children's Hospital.

A spokeswoman for the hospital confirmed the two-year-old was in a stable condition, which was unlikely to change overnight.

Police are yet to determine what happened and have not specified the breed of dog.

The attack follows two maulings in Melbourne last month. A 61-year-old man - Leo Biancofiore - was killed when attacked by his son's American Staffordshire terrier at his Mill Park home.

Two days later an 11-year-old boy was bitten on the face by a doberman in a Cairnlea backyard.

dog attack editors picks melbourne

Top Stories

    Motorcycle rider airlifted from crash with serious injuries

    Motorcycle rider airlifted from crash with serious injuries

    News 'He suffered serious injuries including some chest injuries and a significant fracture to his arm on the same side'

    Things to do in the region this weekend

    Things to do in the region this weekend

    News Another fun-filled weekend lies ahead

    Car crash victim thought she 'would never ride horses again'

    Car crash victim thought she 'would never ride horses again'

    News 57-year-old masters horse-riding with sights set on showjumping

    REVEALED: the valley's favourite bakeries

    REVEALED: the valley's favourite bakeries

    News Sweet Valley Bakery was the clear favourite