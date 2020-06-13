Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A North Queensland boy has been taken to hospital after being bitten by a snake.
A North Queensland boy has been taken to hospital after being bitten by a snake.
News

Toddler hospitalised after snake bite

by Shiloh Payne
13th Jun 2020 12:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG boy has been taken to hospital after being bitten by a snake north of Townsville last night.

Paramedics were called to the incident near Hencamp Creek Road in Rollingstone around 7pm where a child, believed to be a toddler, had been bitten by a snake.

The Courier Mail understands the boy stepped on a green tree snake outside.

He was taken to Townsville University Hospital in a stable condition.

Originally published as Toddler hospitalised after snake bite

snake bite

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council confirms deficit budget for new financial year

        premium_icon Council confirms deficit budget for new financial year

        Council News Close to $1 million shortfall and modest rate rise as councillors deliver ‘most difficult’ budget yet

        Fur-tastic: Pooch hairdresser opens in new location

        premium_icon Fur-tastic: Pooch hairdresser opens in new location

        Pets & Animals A mobile dog groomer has opted for a permanent location, and is offering a...

        Aged care visit restrictions anger loved ones

        premium_icon Aged care visit restrictions anger loved ones

        News The son of an aged care resident is challenging restrictions on weekend visits at a...

        PM apologises for 'no slavery' comments, blasts protestors

        premium_icon PM apologises for 'no slavery' comments, blasts protestors

        Breaking Scott Morrison is updating Australians on the fight against COVID-19