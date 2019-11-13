Toddler crushed to death by aircon

A toddler has been killed by an airconditioning unit. Picture: Google Maps

A two-year-old toddler has died after being hit by an airconditioner unit that mysteriously fell from an apartment block.

The little girl was being pushed in her pram at the time by her mum and the girl's two other siblings, aged five and seven, were with her.

Toronto cops in Canada were called to the scene on Lawrence Ave East in Scarborough about 3.30pm on Monday.

Officers discovered an airconditioning unit had fallen from the eighth floor of an apartment building run by Toronto Community Housing (TCH) and struck the toddler.

The mum and toddler had just picked the older kids up from school.

The girl was rushed to hospital but did not survive.

Resident Sherene Bromfield told Global News: "I heard her screaming.

"I could see her trying to revive her daughter, and I didn't even grab my jacket, I grabbed my keys and ran downstairs."

Constable Caroline de Kloet said: "It's a terrible tragedy.

"From the interviews that investigators have done, they've come to the conclusion that there won't be any criminal charges."

Toronto Mayor John Tory called the toddler's death a "terrible tragedy."

"My thoughts are with the family involved and the people in that building. I'm sure it is traumatising for them."

Tory said police and TCH would do a "thorough investigation" into what caused the air conditioner unit to come loose and fall to the ground.

TCH said in a statement: "Our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time and we offer them our sincere condolences."

TCH's website warns tenants about the dangers posed by window AC units.

It says: "Improperly installed window air conditioners are a serious safety hazard to you and your family, and can fall onto other people."

It also says tenants must have permission to install the units and should be placed over balconies whenever possible.

The website adds: "You may be held liable for injuries or property damage from improperly installed window air conditioners."

