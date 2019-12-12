Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police were called to a Mooloolah Valley home.
Police were called to a Mooloolah Valley home.
News

Toddler fighting for life after near drowning

Felicity Ripper
12th Dec 2019 3:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TODDLER has been taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital after a near drowning at a home this morning.

Police and paramedics were called to the Mooloolah Valley residence on Mooloolah Rd just after 10am.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said a 16-month-old boy was transported to hospital.

"The Child Protection and Investigation Unit is investigating, as they do with any matter of this kind, but the incident is not deemed suspicious," the QPS spokeswoman said. 

More Stories

Show More
hospital mooloolah sunshine coast university hospital
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Water remains key fight for politician, farmers

        Water remains key fight for politician, farmers

        News If the number of visitors to leave his office happy is anything to go by, State Member for Lockyer Jim McDonald can say the year has been a good one.

        Neighbour fearful development could ruin his ‘heritage home’

        premium_icon Neighbour fearful development could ruin his ‘heritage home’

        News A resident claims the vibrations, odour, noise and vermin from a new development...

        REVEALED: The most enlightened decorators in the Somerset

        REVEALED: The most enlightened decorators in the Somerset

        News The winners have been announced for the 2019 Somerset Christmas Lights...

        Santa ditches sleigh for vintage Ford for Gatton carnival

        Santa ditches sleigh for vintage Ford for Gatton carnival

        News Santa Claus is coming to town, and he’s bringing all the Christmas cheer with...