Natalia Cooper is having a baby.
Today show’s Natalia Cooper is having a baby

17th Sep 2018 9:19 AM

NATALIA Cooper has announced she's having a baby.

The Today show weather presenter, 34, delivered the happy news on the Channel Nine breakfast show this morning.

"I have a long-range forecast for February and it has nothing to do with the weather," she said.

"I'm forecasting a lot of sleepless nights for me because my husband Carl and I are having a baby."

Cooper told her Today co-hosts that she's halfway through the pregnancy but doesn't have too much of a bump yet.

"It looks like maybe I have had too many yiros or pies," she joked.

 

 

 

"The ultrasound lady said, we don't know if it's a boy or girl, but it was moving around so much and jumping around she said if it's a boy or girl, either way it has a whole lot of character."

Natalia Cooper and Carl Fox.
This is Cooper's first baby and she said on-air this morning that she's feeling good now after struggling with morning sickness in the early days.

"The first 12 weeks I had a bit, yeah, definitely felt a bit queasy and had to eat a lot," she said. "I have a lot of family and friends that have had it a lot worse."

Cooper also spoke about craving foods including Cornflakes and Rice Bubbles in the first trimester. "I was a cereal killer, smashing the box," she joked.

Cooper has been married to musician Carl Fox since 2016.

 

 

 

 

Natalia Cooper on her wedding day.
