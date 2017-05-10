Toby gets a kick out of coaching

Occupation: Owner of

Supa IGA Lowood

Age: 49

Marital Status: Married

What have you enjoyed most about your time with Brisbane Valley Soccer Club?

I have enjoyed the friendship that I have formed with the parents of the kids I coach, the sense of satisfaction seeing the kids smiling and enjoying themselves while playing. Seeing the kids over the last six years grow into young teenagers.

Why did you decide to get involved with Brisbane Valley Soccer Club?

I wanted to get involved in the community. My son started playing for the Brisbane Valley Soccer Club six years ago after we moved up to Lowood after the 2011 flood, and I was volunteered by the parents to take over as coach in 2014. I have enjoyed my time so far and look forward to many more years to come.

Have you met anyone famous, and when?

Dick Johnson up at Lakeside Raceway, Peter Garrett - lead singer of Midnight Oil in the Canberra UNI Bar in the 80s, Greg Norman - in XXXX corporate box at the Gabba late 90s, Doug Walters, played cricket for Australia - had a round of golf with him a few years ago, Mal Meninga and Darren Lockyer - they were at our table for a Men of League dinner about five years ago. Darren Lockyer would have to be one of the most genuine people I have ever met.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

Marrying my beautiful wife Louise and having three great children Jay, Tia and Tyler.

What's the best advice you've ever received?

Always show respect.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world?

Hatred, there's too much hate in the world.

How old would you be if you didn't know how old you were and why?

25, I keep myself occupied and around positive people. I have a great circle of friends.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation, and why?

I would say fishing, because it's one-on-one and no one else to blame except yourself if you don't catch a fish, and it's relaxing.

What is your happiest childhood memory?

How loving my family were to each other.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district?

Somerset Dam.

Who are the people you most admire?

My mother and father.