Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A LOCKYER Valley shopkeeper told police he had a perfectly reasonable explanation for keeping used pipes and meth in his shop.
A LOCKYER Valley shopkeeper told police he had a perfectly reasonable explanation for keeping used pipes and meth in his shop.
Crime

Tobacco store’s dodgy ‘policy’ doesn’t fool police

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
9th Sep 2020 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A LOCKYER Valley shopkeeper told police he had a perfectly reasonable explanation for keeping used pipes and meth in his shop.

When police searched the shop on June 11, they found three used glass pipes, four used plastic pipes, a collection of used clipseal bags and one which contained almost a gram of meth.

LOCAL NEWS: Puppies and kittens face death row as rescue van breaks down

Gatton Magistrates Court heard the tobacconist Edward Adiwinata, 44, told police he had found the drug utensils and drugs on the floor of his shop, calling it “lost property” left behind by customers.

When police questioned him, the Plainland business owner and father of two said he kept the items in his shop so he could train new staff about what isn’t for sale.

LOCAL NEWS: Police await blood test results after single-vehicle crash

Police prosecutor Sergeant Alister Windsor said investigators found it wasn’t the case.

“Police confirmed this was not a store policy of the particular establishment,” Sgt Windsor said.

Adiwinata pleaded guilty to possessing utensils and possessing dangerous drugs.

He was fined $400 and no conviction was recorded.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.

gatton court house gatton magistrates court plainland business
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fears Inland Rail will make region more vulnerable to flooding

        Premium Content Fears Inland Rail will make region more vulnerable to...

        News The Lockyer Valley felt the brunt of the floods in 2011 and 2013. 12 people died in Grantham in 2011

        Four arrested, one at large in Regency Downs bust

        Premium Content Four arrested, one at large in Regency Downs bust

        Crime Police have seized a car and made several arrests in Lockyer Valley

        Police await blood test results after single-vehicle crash

        Premium Content Police await blood test results after single-vehicle crash

        News The passenger suffered serious head injuries after she was thrown through the car’s...