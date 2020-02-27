To Russia with love: Thistle pipe band’s international reach

BLOWN AWAY: Warwick Thistle Pipe Band at the Edinburgh Tattoo Sydney, where the band first got the idea to perform in Russia.

THE Warwick Thistle Pipe Band is preparing to embark on possibly their biggest adventure since the band's inception, but are piping up for community support to make the dream come true.

In April, the band will head to the World for Peace Festival in Russia.

The festival, commemorating 75 years since the end of World War II and Operation Barbarossa, chose only three bands worldwide to play the event. Following last year's Sydney Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo show, accepting this next step forward was a massive honour, according to Vice-president Alexander Manfield.

"It is the chance of a lifetime," Mr Manfield said.

"They are some members that haven't ever been overseas and none of us have been to Russia. Now our members are getting the chance to travel because they're members of a pipe band."

But before the band jet-sets, they are asking for the support of the Warwick community.

With tailored uniforms made from imported tartan and instruments costing upwards of $1000, Mr Manfield said the trip would be an expensive one.

"It can be a reasonably expensive hobby and we rely on the public getting behind what we do and in the past people have been so generous to support us," he said.

"We not only represent ourselves when we travel but Warwick and the Southern Downs."

The invite, came during the band's Sydney trip, which was made possible by generous community support.

"We were just blown away by the fact anyone could spare any money, especially with the drought going well and truly.

"It was really uplifting for a little band in a little town."

Visit their Facebook page where the band has posted a link to their GoFundMe