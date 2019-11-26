Menu
TOO DANGEROUS: The highway will remain closed for some time.
TOO DANGEROUS: The highway will remain closed for some time.
TMR unable to say when fire-ravaged highway to reopen

Kate Dodd
by
26th Nov 2019 10:33 AM

READ MORE: Photos hint at extent of fire damage on Cunningham Hwy

THE fire-ravaged Cunningham Highway in south east Queensland remains closed and authorities are unable to say when it will reopen.

A Transport and Main Roads spokesperson said officers were conducting daily site inspections of the highway at Cunnhinghams Gap with support from the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service and local councils.

"At this stage, the highway is deemed too unsafe to reopen until the threat posed by weakened, fire-damaged trees has been addressed," the spokesperson said.

"Many large trees fell onto the roads at various locations after the fires passed through.

"Maintenance crews are on site removing hazards, undertaking stability of slope assessments and, replacing signs and guardrails where required."

 

B-double operators are advised to detour through Toowoomba using the New England Highway.

Queensland Trucking Association chief executive officer Gary Mahon said the industry needed to accept that it was hard for the authorities and the bushfire and damage was not something that could have been predicted.

"They're doing all they can," he said.

He said it was his understanding that the road would be closed for "a while yet" as bitumen had been "fried", supporting foliage and root systems had been burned and the heat had impacted on rocks and there was a high risk of rockfalls occurring.

Roads users are encouraged to check status of road closures on QldTraffic by calling 13 19 40 or visiting www.qldtraffic.qld.gov.au before travelling.

