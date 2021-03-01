Menu
School zone sign
News

TMR, council play hot potato over school zone speed issue

Ali Kuchel
1st Mar 2021 6:00 AM
A speed sign in the middle of a new school zone has left Plainland motorist confused.

A new school zone has been established on Gehrke Road at Plainland for Sophia College, but a stray 70km/h sign in the middle has motorists stumped.

Drivers heading south on Gehrke Road are met with a school zone sign, but after the Otto road intersection, they pass a 70km/h sign.

But 30 metres later, another school zone appears.

What’s even more confusing is the speed limit change only affects drivers travelling south bound.

The Gatton Star asked both Lockyer Valley Regional Council and the Transport Department about the new school zone, and the contentious 70km/h sign.

The confusing school zone on Gehrke Road, Plainland.
In a statement provided to the Gatton Star portfolio councillor for Infrastructure Janice Holstein said the council worked collaboratively when implementing the school zone.

“Lockyer Valley Regional Council worked with Brisbane Catholic Education and the Department of Transport and Main roads to install road safety measures at Sophia College, Plainland,” Cr Holstein said.

“Traffic conditions near schools can seriously affect the safety of all children and council is committed to working with various stakeholders to maximise road safety.”

The new traffic lights at Otto, Mountain and Gehrke Road intersection at Plainland have been turned on. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel
When asked about the 70km/h sign, a council spokesperson said it was the transport department’s area.

A Department of Transport and Main Roads spokesperson said LVRC were the local road authority for Gehrke Road.

“As the local road authority, Lockyer Valley Regional Council is responsible for the placement and maintenance of infrastructure on Gehrke Road, including school zones,” the spokesperson said.

Neither the Lockyer Valley Regional Council nor the transport department were able to provide an answer as to why the 70km/h sign is in the middle of a signed school zone.

