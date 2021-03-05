Menu
Brakes Fail on the Toowoomba Range
News

TMR camera captures moment truck brakes fail on Toowoomba Bypass

Michael Nolan
4th Mar 2021 1:27 PM | Updated: 5th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
A truck driver is counting their lucky stars after their vehicle's brakes failed on the Toowoomba Bypass.

The incident sent the prime move hurtling down the Toowoomba Bypass.

In a statement on Twitter a Department of Transport and Main Roads spokesperson said the driver's quick thinking probably saved lives.

"Arrester beds, like this one on the Toowoomba Bypass, west of the Six Mile Creek bridge, are specially designed to stop a vehicle that has run away downhill," they said.

"The uphill bed is filled with special gravel that catches the runaway vehicle and they're usually strategically placed towards the bottom of a long, steep descent.

"Using these beds results in minimal damage - especially when compared to the potential severity of a crash.

"In this case, the truck was really moving and ended up travelling a considerable distance before coming to a stop in the bed."

