Miracle worker: Titan Taylor’s plea for patience

It’s been a challenging start to Garth Brennan’s career as a rookie NRL coach with the Titans. Photo: Jason O'Brien

STAR half Ash Taylor has urged Titans fans to keep faith in rookie coach Garth Brennan and his team but warned against expecting a "miracle" turnaround against the Broncos at Suncorp Stadium on Sunday evening.

Still reeling from a 54-8 thrashing at the hands of the Dragons, the Titans are facing a Brisbane side that have won the past seven southeast Queensland derbies to the accumulated tune of 228-90.

Taylor is yet to taste success in four games he has played against the club where he made his NRL debut in 2015 but is adamant that Brennan is building a team capable of challenging the premiership's best sides.

In order to rectify some alarming defensive deficiencies in the middle of the field Brennan has moved Bryce Cartwright to the bench, Jai Arrow from prop to lock and captain Ryan James from the back row to the front row to again partner Jarrod Wallace upfront.

Ash Taylor celebrates the one bright moment for the Titans against the Dragons, a try for fullback Michael Gordon. Photo: Darren England

During the pre-season Brennan promised that his team would be one that never gives in and despite the lopsided nature of last Sunday's scoreline, Taylor said it was cohesion and not effort that was lacking.

"Obviously it's a new structure and we're still putting things in place and we're learning as we go," Taylor tsaid.

"To turn the tide this early in the season would be asking for a miracle. We're working on things and we're going to keep getting better as a team.

"I can tell you now that we're not short of effort, if anyone is questioning that.

"We're a new team. We can't just turn up in the first round and perform the first three rounds and be a premiership threat. As our coach says, it's a marathon, it's not a 100m sprint race.

For the third straight week, the Titans were exposed horribly through the middle of the field against the Dragons. Photo: Bradley Kanaris

"We've had two minor setbacks in our last two performances but we know we can be a team that can threaten the competition. We just have to go out there and prove it on the field.

"The effort's there, we're always trying but the stuff we're trying comes off sometimes and doesn't come off other times.

"We've just got to be a little bit patient and have faith in Garth and us players that we will turn it around in the near future."

Brennan worked with Taylor in a mentoring role before he was appointed as the third head coach in Titans history last October and is seeking to translate a faultless lower grade resume into NRL success.

His young half said the new coach has been simply disappointed that what they showed in the second half against Canberra in Round 1 has not been repeated in the two games since.

The Dragons also found holes on the edge against the Titans. Kevin Farmer

"All coaches have their traits. Garth is just more disappointed than anything because we have shown him the respect of how we can play when we do play," Taylor said.

"We've been off a bit the last two weeks and I think he's just disappointed because he knows that scoreline shouldn't be the way it was.

"We're still trying hard and making the effort, we just need to fix up some minor details.

"The last two games doesn't reflect us as a team and what we want to achieve as a team."

Brennan reiterated his belief that the effort was there against St George Illawarra - albeit somewhat misplaced at times - and that trust between players will bring better results.

"The more players know each other, the more they can rely on each other and know they're going to be there to back them up if there's a mistake in the defensive line," Brennan said.

"That comes with time. It's the players getting to know each other. Whether on the field, off the field or in life, it takes a while to earn someone's trust and there are some new structures in place that players are still getting to know.

"It's going to take a little bit of time and it showed on the weekend."