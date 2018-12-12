'Tis the season in Forest Hill

EXCITEMENT: Forest Hill will come alive again on Friday for the annual Christmas festivities from 5.30pm.

IT'S that time of year again in Forest Hill.

The decorations are up and there's an air of excitement around the town in preparation for Friday's Christmas festivities.

Secretary Ann Bichel said the Forest Hill Christmas Festivities were unique.

"It's the atmosphere of being able to walk on the main street and not get in trouble,” Mrs Bichel said.

"It's the generational thing as well - you've got people that came when they were little kids, now they've got kids and they're bringing their kids.”

Starting at 5.30pm, three ham and turkey wheels will be operating, Forest Hill State School children and the Salvation Army band will keep crowds entertained and rides will be running all night, as well as free face-painting.

Jim Cooper and his band will also entertain crowds during the night.

Santa and Mrs Claus, along with everyone's favourite reindeer Rudolf, will arrive bringing gifts for all children under 13 at about 7.45pm.

Mrs Bichel also hinted some new and exciting activities would be taking place - so don't miss out.

Traffic diversions will be in place from 3pm until 11.30pm, and parking will be available at the Queensland Rail yards and the recreation reserve.