'Tis the season for carols in the Lockyer Valley

2nd Dec 2016 2:23 PM
Lucy Theodosis, Lauren Willey, Mataya Thomas, Ella Auld, Tayla Maguire and Darcie Gillis from the Peace Lutheran Choir at the Lockyer Valley Mayoral Christmas Carols at the Gatton Shire Hall on Saturday.
Lucy Theodosis, Lauren Willey, Mataya Thomas, Ella Auld, Tayla Maguire and Darcie Gillis from the Peace Lutheran Choir at the Lockyer Valley Mayoral Christmas Carols at the Gatton Shire Hall on Saturday. Tom Threadingham

FAMILIES from across the region gathered to get into the spirit of the season at the Lockyer Valley Mayoral Christmas Carols.

A large crowd turned out to enjoy the carols, which were held at the Gatton Shire Hall on Saturday night.

Member of the Lockyer Valley Minister's Association and event co-ordinator Rick Armour said it was pleasing to see the carols well supported.

He said the association had worked hard to ensure a more family friendly environment at the carols, with an animal farm, ice cream, professional coffee and a barbecue.

"I think we had a bit more of a Christmas and family atmosphere this year compared to the last few years,” Mr Armour said.

Singer, songwriter and recording artist Brendon Walmsley performed on the night, with students from Peace Lutheran Primary School also hitting the stage.

Gatton Star

Topics:  christmas 2016 christmas carols lockyer valley

