Menu
Login
The staff member had been based in South Korea. (File picture)
The staff member had been based in South Korea. (File picture)
News

Qld State Govt worker sacked over fraud claims

by Thomas Morgan
4th Jan 2019 7:13 PM

SERIOUS fraud allegations have been levelled at an employee of Trade and Investment Queensland working in South Korea.

It is understood TIQ - a Queensland Government department - has sacked the worker involved and is formally lodging a criminal complaint.

Steve Bredhauer
Steve Bredhauer

In a statement released this afternoon, TIQ chairman Steve Bredhauer confirmed authorities in both Queensland and South Korea had been informed of the allegations.

"A staff member has subsequently had their employment terminated," Mr Bredhauer said.

"The Crime and Corruption Commission Queensland has been formally notified of the matter and is advising TIQ where appropriate on procedural matters."

"A process for a comprehensive audit of all TIQ overseas offices has been initiated."

The identity of the worker has not yet been released.

editors picks fraud queensland government trade and investment queensland

Top Stories

    There's a sense of optimism in Somerset

    There's a sense of optimism in Somerset

    News After a positive 2018 for the Somerset, council is looking to build on this positivity and grow even better this year.

    Classroom comfort on radar for opposition leader

    Classroom comfort on radar for opposition leader

    News Airconditioning to help students learn

    Local Partners