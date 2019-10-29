TIPS: What you need to know for Oaks Day Fashion on the Field

CLASS ACT: Milliner and stylist Tammy-Lee Spicer (left) with Model Dr Deepti wearing Megan Canning gown at the Brisbane runway fashion show. Photo: Supplied.

JUST because it’s a midweek race day, it doesn’t mean punters should relax on the dress code.

The Lockyer Valley Turf Club’s ladies Oaks Day will feature the glitz and glam of a Fashions on the Field contest on November 7.

The Laidey-come-Fernvale milliner and stylist Tammy-Lee Spicer has stepped up to host the event, and has made it “mum” friendly with a later start time allowing for school drop-off and time to get changed.

It’s also a day to celebrate fashion and what’s trending, Ms Spicer said.

“There are ladies who don’t like the actual races, but it’s a day to get dressed up, get together and enjoy a social environment,” she said.

Fashions on the Field will start at 12.50pm and will include guest judge Chantelle Cameron, who recently won Warwick Cup’s best dressed winner.

An additional three judges from local Gatton businesses will also be on hand.

“We always seem to miss out on everything – Toowoomba gets the big days so do Ipswich and Brisbane,” Ms Spicer said.

“It’s really nice to bring something to the local girls and involve the local businesses as well.”

On the day, a touch-up make up and hair bar will be available for the ladies, and men, as well as the option to get your lashes done.

Tammy-Lee’s top five tips to impress the judges

1. Dress for style and comfort

2. Make sure you smile and make eye contact with your judges – don’t rush your walk – be in the spotlight

3. Be authentic, don’t be scared to bring your style to life

4. Bring your friends – having a support network really helps to make these occasions enjoyable

5. Makeup to be minimal and elegant, suitable for the daytime.

Traditionally known as Ladies Day, the Crown Oaks day invites women to express their signature styles through dress.

Ms Spicer said the day was about feeling and looking beautiful, and women expressing themselves in a ladylike manner.

“If you’re unsure where to start, look for dresses in delicate fabrics such as silk, satin, chiffon, lace or anything with a floral print and go from there,” she said.

“While planning your outfit, always keep in mind that for Oaks Day, you want to appear stylish and feminine while highlighting your individual personality.”