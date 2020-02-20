TIPS: How to transform your yard into a thriving food bowl

The Spur family have worked for years to transform their one-acre property into a thriving jungle of natural beauty.

HAVING made a living out of educating others on measures to make their homes and lifestyles more sustainable, Roman Spur has some great advice to offer those looking to start out.

Growing your own food is his top tip, but this can be harder to do when working full-time, so he suggests beginning with a few pots or planters.

“If you want to start gardening, start small, and then expand,” he said.

“Growing your own food doesn’t even have to be gardening.”

Food such as sprouts can be grown in jars on the kitchen bench.

“Sprouts are a no-brainer,” he said.

“They’re super easy, and super cheap, and it’s super food.”

Mr Spur has transformed his own backyard into a sustainable living farm, producing enough food for his family and neighbours.

He said investing in renewable energy, and using less energy-intensive devices around the home, were key steps to bringing down living costs.

“Reduce your living expense, but in a way that doesn’t reduce your comfort,” he said.

“We don’t have a TV, because for us that’s a waste of time. We still watch things online, but we’re selective.”

Finding creative ways to make use of refuse materials rather than throwing them away can also be beneficial.

“Repairing and reusing and recycling materials is the big thing,” he said.

“It’s not like you have to be very skilful and knowledgeable, it’s more common sense.”

Before doing anything, he advised people to research and learn more, rather than trying to jump straight into sustainable practices.

“In order to start, it’s always good to get initial knowledge. I would definitely encourage people to go to a workshop or something like that, to get them going,” he said.

“When we started beekeeping, we joined a beekeeping club, we read a book, and we started. It’s not rocket science.”

Most importantly, Roman said people shouldn’t set out with the goal of making money.

“Do what you’re absolutely passionate about,” he said.

“I’m you’re doing it just for the purpose of making money, it usually doesn’t work, but if it’s your hobby, the money comes as a by-product.”

To find out more, check out the Spurtopia website at http://spurtopia.blogspot.com/