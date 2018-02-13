Tip-offs are paying off in Lockyer Valley

GETTING RESULTS: Lockyer Crime Stoppers' Kev Van Rompaey with Gatton Snr Sgt Rowland Browne, Janice Holstein, Lynne Saunders and Greg Steffens.

ANNOMOUSLY tipping off Crime Stoppers about illegal activity in the region has led to $77,050 worth of drugs and proceeds of crime confiscated in 2017, a new report has shown.

To coincide with its annual Results Celebration Day, Crime Stoppers released its crime statistics report on Monday, which showed a total of 275 tip-offs via call, the website and through the app recorded last year - a 10.89 per cent increase from 2016.

Drug crimes, personal safety, property crime and traffic related crime were the top five reported offence subjects.

The statistics further revealed an increase in reports of crime, with police investigations leading to 32 arrests and 84 charges being laid in the Lockyer Valley.

Gatton Police Senior Sergeant Rowland Brown commended Lockyer Valley residents on reporting suspicious activity and crime to Crime Stoppers.

"The results are excellent, and without the community assistance we wouldn't get half the results we did,” Snr Sgt Browne said.

"Their information is vital, and another motivating factor is the Crime Stoppers Rewards Program.”

Anyone can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1800 333 000, going online to www.crimestoppersqld.com.au or via the Crime Stoppers Queensland mobile app.