Multiple arrests have been made after police raided a Coominya property and found stolen property and drugs.
Crime

Tip off locates drugs, stolen motorbike in Coominya raid

Hugh Suffell
19th Feb 2021 11:30 AM
A tip-off has led to two men being charged with multiple offences after a Coominya property was raided on Thursday.

Lowood police officer-in-charge senior sergeant James Bromley said police received information in relation to a stolen Honda CBR125 motorcycle, which was stolen in Coominya sometime between Monday, February 15 and Thursday, February 18.

Senior sergeant Bromley said Lowood police, with assistance from the Ipswich District Criminal Investigation Branch, executed two search warrants on a Coominya address, and located stolen property.

A 40-year-old Coominya man was charged with receiving tainted property, producing dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs and possessing drug utensils.

Another man, aged 42 also from Coominya was charged with receiving tainted property, possessing dangerous drugs and failing to dispose of a syringe.

Both men will appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on March 18.

