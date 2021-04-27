Tinder announces world-first change

Tinder has announced a new move to partner with NSW Police to implement a world-first reporting system for sexual assault in Australia.

Match Group, the parent company overseeing Tinder, said the new initiative will allow police direct access to reports made on the platform via a "portal" accessible by both entities.

Speaking to the ABC, Detective Superintendent Stacey Maloney encouraged dating apps to work closely with authorities to deal with sexual assault cases.

"If they hold information that is suggestive an offence has been committed, they have a responsibility in my view to pass that on," Supt Maloney said.

Tinder came under scrutiny after a Four Corners report lifting the lid on the dating app, revealing it was failing to effectively respond to reports of sexual assault.

Supt Maloney said the possibility for artificial intelligence being used to monitor large amounts of message data for "red flags" could also be considered.

RELATED: Man's savage response to 'cheating' text

RELATED: Backpacker raped by stranger in Australian hostel

"It's looking at what type of behaviour those users would exhibit and if we can, pick up on that throughout the course of them being on those apps," she said.

"In the event something does occur, it's in existence."

Dr Rosalie Gillett of the Queensland University of Technology praised the move as a step in the right direction but warned it wouldn't be able to track down all cases of abuse.

"Automated systems are only as useful as the data that are used to develop them," she said. "This means that Match Group will need to consider what data it uses to train its models. An automated system designed to detect overt abuse will only ever be able to detect overt abuse."

Morrison Government considering social media ID

The development comes just three weeks after reports the Morrison Government is considering a radical measure to prevent bullying and trolling on social media.

The government is considering forcing users of social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook and Instagram - as well as online dating platforms like Tinder - to upload 100 points of identification in order to use them.

The recommendation, which has been raised before, is one of 88 recommendations from a parliamentary committee report looking at family, domestic and sexual violence.

"In order to open or maintain an existing social media account, customers should be required by law to identify themselves to a platform using 100 points of identification, in the same way as a person must provide identification for a mobile phone account, or to buy a mobile SIM card," the report suggests.

It goes on to say that social media platforms "must provide those identifying details when requested by the eSafety Commissioner, law enforcement or as directed by the court".

But experts say the proposal would involve serious risks for social media users.

In a nutshell, it would remove the anonymity for those who use such platforms to bully, harass or intimidate other users.

But it would also mean social media giants - many of which have suffered serious privacy breaches in the past - are holding even more precious information about its users.

Emily van der Nagel, a lecturer at Monash University in Melbourne, wrote her PhD thesis on the value of social media anonymity and pseudonymity and said of the recommendation: "Don't do this."

"Hello, it's me, a social media researcher who has argued time and time again that it's not a good idea to force people to submit ID to use social media," she wrote on Twitter.

"It won't solve harassment; it will only further harm already vulnerable groups. Don't do this."

Originally published as Tinder announces world-first change