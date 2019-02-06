Tina brings almost two decades of experience to the top job

FRESH FACE: Tina Gruss has started her role as the new Helidon State School Principal.

TINA Gruss swapped her daily hour-long concrete haul for a quick drive through the fields and fresh air this year, starting her new position as Helidon State School principal.

The esteemed principal has lived in Gatton since 2017 but was commuting to work in Brisbane every day.

Mrs Gruss said avoiding the daily drive was just one of the many positives about her new job in the Lockyer.

"I love the community feel, I love the openness and the tranquillity,” she said.

This year will be MrsGruss' 17th year as a principal and almost 30th year as a teacher.

She is looking forward to contributing to the "strong” Helidon teaching team.

"We have an expert team with a lot of strengths that are conducive to starting the year refreshed,” she said.

"To start the year, I'm learning, listening and finding out what parents and children love about Helidon.

"I respect and honour that we have a great teaching team and I'm looking at all the things we do well and working out how do we move forward to become ever better.”

This year, teaching staff will continue to assist students with their reading comprehension in a bid to fulfil the school's improvement agenda.

The set agenda outlines a goal for students to excel above regional benchmarks in reading.

Mrs Gruss said she was already impressed by the students' dedication.

"One student walked up to me and said, 'Hello MrsGruss, I am on this reading level and I want to go to this reading level,'” Mrs Gruss said

"That really struck me as fantastic because they know where they're wanting to go with their learning, and that's success.”

While Mrs Gruss plans to help enhance student abilities in reading comprehension, she is also looking forward to sharing her love of mathematics with the children.

"I'm really passionate about mathematics and real-life applications,” she said.

In her role as an instructional leader, MrsGruss will teach a Year6, Year 1 and Prep class.

She is looking forward to developing connections with the pupils.

"I think the measure of success is not only the feedback from parents but also the kids and getting to know the children,” she said.

Mrs Gruss also plans to collaborate with other principals in the Gatton cluster to enhance student learning.