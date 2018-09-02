Time to plant tomato seeds

For home-grown tomato lovers in temperate areas, it can seem like a long winter. Have you been just itching to get your tomatoes going?

Now is the time to start off tomato seeds on a warm, bright windowsill so the seedlings are ready for planting out as soon as any chance of frost has passed.

Here's how to get your tomatoes started:

1. Fill some empty seedling punnets with a good quality seed-raising mix.

2. Sow seed 3-6mm deep (check your chosen variety for the correct sowing depth), cover with seed-raising mix and water gently.

3. Place the punnets in a warm, sunny spot. A brightly lit windowsill is ideal.

4. Keep the mix moist and seedlings will start to emerge in about 10-14 days.

5. When the seedlings are 5cm tall, they can be transplanted into their final home, in either a garden bed that's been enriched with some handfuls of Dynamic Lifter or a container. Only transplant when no chance of more frosts.

6. In a fortnight, start feeding weekly with a tomato liquid plant food.