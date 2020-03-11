Time is running out for iconic town clock

Time may be running out for Esk's iconic town clock.

THE town clock in Esk has been bought a little time, after receiving a stay of execution during this week’s Somerset Regional Council meeting.

For many years, the simple but iconic clock has adorned the corner of the Esk Civic Centre, but its days may now be numbered.

The clock has repeatedly failed in the past, and it now presents possible “workplace health and safety issues” that make it “unsustainable”.

Councillors this week discussed a proposal to take down the clock and replace it with a new LED sign.

“I think it’s a wonderful idea, but I’m concerned about taking the clock away from the wall, particularly for our longstanding residents,” Cr Helen Brieschke said.

“It’s been looking out at the community for years, and I think people will have something to say about it going.”

Cr Cheryl Gaedtke expressed a similar sentiment, saying it would be a good idea to carry out public consultation before making a decision.

“I think we’ve been bitten before with some of our past decisions,” she said.

“It might be prudent to get the community involved in this.”

A possible compromise was offered by Cr Sean Choat, who suggested the clock could be rehomed.

“I can appreciate the sentimental value it has to people,” he said.

“Could we place a facsimile over in the park? It wouldn’t be a clock anymore, but it could still live on in a new way.”

Ultimately, councillors voted to defer a final decision to a future meeting after the election, for the future council to decide its fate.

The proposed LED sign would be similar to others in Esk, and could be used to display emergency messaging, and possibly help publicise local events, in addition to showing the time.