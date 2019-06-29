Time to check your vehicle safety these school holidays

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey has urged mums, dads, and guardians to make sure their vehicle was in tip-top shape before heading off these school holidays.

AS THE winter school holidays begin, families are being encouraged to check up on their car before heading off for the week.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey has urged parents and guardians to make sure their vehicle was in tip-top shape.

"Last month we witnessed one of the worst weeks on Queensland roads," Mr Bailey said.

"In addition to keeping the fatal five front of mind, we want Queenslanders to regularly check their vehicle for any potential issues and reduce the risk of any mechanical-related crashes.

"We've rolled out our roadside checks for a number of years now, and the feedback on the ground is that it often helps mums and dads identify issues with their car they might not have otherwise noticed."

More than 1265 light vehicles were intercepted over a seven-day period, providing an invaluable opportunity for our Queensland drivers to learn about vehicle safety.

Mr Bailey said while transport inspectors were out on the road last week, maintaining road safety is a year-round duty all drivers have to take seriously.

"Road safety is everyone's responsibility and performing regular safety checks is the best, and often cheapest, way to maintain a safe vehicle," he said.

While most intercepted drivers were operating their vehicle safely and legally, 192 defect notices were issued by transport inspectors during the June operation mainly for minor or self-clearing defects.

About 75 per cent of vehicles that received a defect notice had issues with lights and electrical components and/or wheels and tyres.

Mr Bailey encouraged drivers to regularly check their car's rear lights, indicators and headlights.

"Prevention is key, and the best thing any road user can do to ensure they have a safe vehicle perform regular checks," he said.

"Motorists are also encouraged to check the safety and condition of equipment they plan to tow, including caravans, boats and trailers.

"Anyone travelling on a long trip should also schedule rest stops every two hours to avoid fatigue and help arrive safely at their destination."