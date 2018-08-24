Time capsule ready for another 20 years

MOMENT IN TIME: Maragret Wood, Susan Stilgoe, Betty Thomas, Dawn Dodt, Wendy Denton and Madeline Prior pose with the time capsule that will remain buried until 2038 at Jessie's Cottage in Murphys Creek.

MOMENT IN TIME: Maragret Wood, Susan Stilgoe, Betty Thomas, Dawn Dodt, Wendy Denton and Madeline Prior pose with the time capsule that will remain buried until 2038 at Jessie's Cottage in Murphys Creek. CONTRIBUTED

JUST months after it was unearthed for the first time in 20 years, a Murphys Creek time capsule has been placed back in the ground.

The time capsule was first buried in 1998 and opened on May 27 this year.

The capsule, buried to celebrate the restoration of Jessie's Cottage, contained photographs, newspaper articles, coins and letters from schoolchildren of the time.

The new capsule was buried on Sunday in the presence of descendants of the cottage's builders, William and Janet Taylor.

The new capsule included the items from the original time capsule along with pieces donated by those who attended the opening earlier this year.

It will now remain buried until 2038, marking 40 years since the restoration of the heritage cottage.

The items from the first capsule were copied and can be viewed at Jessie's Cottage, Murphys Creek.

The cottage is open Saturday 10am-1pm and Sunday 10am-3pm.

Entry is by gold coin donation.