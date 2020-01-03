Timber worker named as bushfire victim

Fred Becker, a third generation timber worker, was found dead inside his fire-ravaged home in Maramingo Creek near Genoa on Wednesday night.

A much-loved timber worker has been identified as the second victim of East Gippsland's bushfire tragedy.

His body was discovered by his family, who are now understood to be evacuating from the town.

Ron Becker confirmed his brother's death to the Herald Sun on Friday, but said he had no further comment to make.

It's understood Mr Becker collapsed and suffered a heart attack after working around the clock to put out flames at his and neighbouring properties.

Fred Becker (right) with brother Ron(left) who confirmed his death. Picture: Facebook

Fred's father Alex Becker established the saw mill 90 years ago, with the business being described on Facebook as the area's last family-owned saw mill.

Mr Becker joins Buchan great-grandfather and town "larrikin" Mick Roberts, 67, as the only confirmed deaths at this stage.

His body was discovered by his nephew, Jason, who delivered the sad news to family.

Mr Roberts was a cattleman who loved his family and farm, located on 450 acres of land on Sunny Point Rd.

East Gippsland Shire Mayor John White said the town continued to suffer "devastating losses".

"It's just been the most horrible news to know there has been two confirmed fatalities - my thoughts are with their families and the community," Mr White said.

"It's also been so devastating to see the loss of homes and destruction to the community."

