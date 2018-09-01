Menu
Login
Socceroos legend Tim Cahill signs for Jamshedpur FC.
Socceroos legend Tim Cahill signs for Jamshedpur FC.
Soccer

‘The biggest signing’: Cahill seals move to India

by Max Sherry
1st Sep 2018 4:34 PM

SOCCEROOS legend Tim Cahill has signed for Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League.

The 38-year-old announced the move through Twitter.

"I'm excited to announce that I'm signing for Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League," Cahill tweeted.

"I've been really impressed in my conversations with the club by their professionalism and goals for what they want to achieve.

"I know I can help the team on and off the park with my leadership and experience. I want to help grow the game and encourage young kids to play football.

"I'm looking forward to beginning this next adventure, meeting my teammates at training camp in Madrid."

Jamshedpur FC was founded 14 months ago and finish fifth out of 10 in the Indian Super League last season.

The club, coached by Spaniard Cesar Ferrnando, were delighted to announce the signing of the former 107-cap Socceroo: "The biggest signing of the #HeroISL 2018-19 season is here. Ladies and gentleman, presenting our latest recruit, a footballing legend - Tim Cahill!"

Related Items

cesar ferrnando indian super league jamshedpur fc socceroos tim cahill

Top Stories

    A unique approach to cheese powered by passion

    A unique approach to cheese powered by passion

    News Di Piggott's sheep cheesery in Grantham has won multiple awards for its products and now she wantd the public to experience her world.

    Farming and footy passed down Jackwitz family line

    Farming and footy passed down Jackwitz family line

    News His great grandparents were the first to arrive on the property.

    Opening doors to the joys of reading

    Opening doors to the joys of reading

    News This library doesn't need a membership and is open 24/7

    Student surges through water like a mermaid

    Student surges through water like a mermaid

    Swimming She took up the sport five years ago.

    Local Partners