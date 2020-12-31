Olympic icon dumps partner

Olympic icon Lindsey Vonn is back on the market after ending a relationship with a high-profile sports star.

Lindsey Vonn has been ready to "break free" from 2020 for some time.

In an interview with People from earlier this month, Vonn likened the new year to a "clean slate" - just weeks before she and ice hockey star PK Subban publicly announced their break-up.

"I just want to break free from it, and I feel like I'm so optimistic and so looking forward to a new year," the former Olympic skier said at the time.

Vonn also tellingly said, "A new year, new hope, full of positivity and just kind of shedding 2020."

On Tuesday, Vonn, 36, and Subban, 31, revealed they had ended their engagement but "will always remain friends."

"Over the past 3 years PK and I have had some incredible times together. He is a kind, good man, and someone I respect a great deal," Vonn posted to Instagram.

"However, after much consideration we have decided to move forward separately. We will always remain friends and love each other immensely," she continued.

The athletes were first linked in early 2018 and got engaged in 2019.

In his own break-up announcement, Subban called the gold medallist "one of the most kind and caring people I know."

"I will always treasure our time as a couple together and the many laughs we shared," the NHL star posted to social media.

Vonn and Subban announced their engagement in August 2019. In October, the pair vacationed in the Bahamas to celebrate Vonn's birthday.

Vonn previously dated Tiger Woods.

- New York Post

Originally published as Tiger's ex breaks off engagement