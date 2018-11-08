Tiffany manages her growing business and family

MEET THE LOCALS: Tiffany and Lance Thomson from Thomson Refrigeration & Air Conditioning won Best Trade Services at LV business awards..

MEET THE LOCALS: Tiffany and Lance Thomson from Thomson Refrigeration & Air Conditioning won Best Trade Services at LV business awards.. Meg Bolton

Name: Tiffany Thomson

Occupation: Business Owner/Office Manager

Age: 31

Marital Status: Married

What do you enjoy most about your job?

The flexibility to choose my hours whilst raising four small children.

Why did you decide to start the business?

It has always been a goal of my husband to work for himself and there was a niche in the market for our services. We went from being a home-based business with a single tradesman to now eight staff.

What's the best advise you've ever received?

If you want anything in life, get off your backside and earn it!

Have you met anyone famous and when?

Kate Ceberano, Hoodoo Gurus, Fast Ed, Anna Meares, Broncos players over various work functions.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

My four children.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world?

The affect technology has on day-to-day social interactions. There is a time and place for technology. Interpersonal skills are important and not something technology can teach you.

Notwithstanding the number, how old do you feel and why?

Sometimes 50 with the stresses of owning a business - but generally I feel every bit of 31.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation, and why?

Camping or motorbike riding - both offer great stress relief.

What is your happiest childhood memory?

Growing up in a quiet street where I could play with my neighbourhood friends from sun up to sun down without safety ever being an issue.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district?

Peppers Hidden Vale is beautiful and relaxing and the food is amazing.

What would you do if you won the Lotto?

Expand our business, travel, and invest.

Who are the people you most admire - dead or living?

Richard Branson has said many inspirational business-related quotes that I tend to remember often:

"Train people well enough so they can leave, treat them well enough so they don't want to."

"Clients do not come first, employees come first. If you take care of your employees, they will take care of your clients."