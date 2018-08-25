Get ready for a very wet weekend

The Bureau of Meteorology radar showing storms rolling over southeast Queensland at 5.15pm.

The Bureau of Meteorology radar showing storms rolling over southeast Queensland at 5.15pm.

BRISBANE's southern suburbs could cop a drenching this evening, as thunderstorms and heavy rain lash parts of the southeast.

Springfield Lakes at Ipswich recorded 29mm while Little Nerang Dam on the Gold Coast recorded 27mm.

The cell is currently moving past Archerfield, but is expected to weaken before reaching the Brisbane CBD, weather bureau forecaster Janine Yuasa said.

"We are currently watching it very closely … my feeling is that it might fizzle out before it gets to the CBD, or at least weaken, but certainly the southern suburbs could be in with a good chance of seeing the 20-30mm."

"If you are near those storms expect about 5 to 10mm, but if you happen to be under one you could see heavier totals like the 29mm that sort of realm," she said.

Brisbane is set for a wet and thundery weekend, with the city expected to reach its average monthly rainfall in just three days.