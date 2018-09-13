Menu
THRILLING: There were plenty of thrill rides on offer for the adventurous on Saturday afternoon.
Thrills abound at school carnival

Dominic Elsome
by
13th Sep 2018 9:44 AM

A LAST minute storm couldn't stop the Gatton State School Twilight Markets on Saturday.

P&C Committee president Julie Mason said while the rain might have put some off, the event was still a great success.

"It was just a really good night,” she said.

There were plenty of rides for the thrill seekers to enjoy, and those looking for a more relaxed evening browsed the stalls on offer.

"People really loved the fact that we did have markets in town,” Ms Mason said.

The school students were heavily involved in the carnival, with classes from Prep to Year 6 preparing market stalls for attendees to browse.

Ms Mason said given the success of the event, they would look at hosting another event next year.

Check out som photos from the event below:

