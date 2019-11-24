Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Three people have been injured in a single-vehicle crash while pig hunting.
Three people have been injured in a single-vehicle crash while pig hunting.
News

Three young casualties in pig hunting crash

by Chris Calcino
24th Nov 2019 11:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FAMILY members of three young pig hunters are anxiously awaiting news after a horrific crash at Mount Garnett overnight.

Critical care paramedics and a rescue helicopter rushed to the Kennedy Hwy just before midnight after reports of a single-vehicle rollover.

Three patients were treated at the scene.

The first, a man in his 20s, sustained chest and head injuries and was taken by helicopter to Cairns Hospital in a serious condition.

He remains in the intensive care unit this morning.

Another man, in his late-teens, suffered serious leg injuries and suspected spinal injuries.

The third casualty was a man in his 20s with leg and abdominal injuries.

Both men were driven to Atherton Hospital in a stable condition.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash.

More Stories

crash editors picks injuries

Just In

    $6.2 billion wiped in 24 hours

    $6.2 billion wiped in 24 hours
    • 24th Nov 2019 12:47 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Haunting images of generation who died forever young

        premium_icon Haunting images of generation who died forever young

        News Eighteen young Australians, all in the prime of their lives, all went to Australian music festivals to have a great time. All didn’t come home.

        32c a pill, $30 a pop: Crims cash in on our hunger for drugs

        premium_icon 32c a pill, $30 a pop: Crims cash in on our hunger for drugs

        Crime 'There's not another commercial industry that has such big revenues'

        One drug. Four dead kids. Four mums lost to a life of sorrow

        premium_icon One drug. Four dead kids. Four mums lost to a life of sorrow

        News Four mothers bound by grief share their stories

        Racecourse galloping into massive meets to finish the year

        Racecourse galloping into massive meets to finish the year

        News Following a slew of refurbishments, the Kilcoy Racecourse is hosting three massive...