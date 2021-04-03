Menu
Paramedics are assessing seven stable patients at the scene of a three-vehicle crash.
News

Three-vehicle pile up leaves passengers injured on busy intersection

Meg Gannon
3rd Apr 2021 11:11 AM
A number of patients have been assessed by paramedics this morning after a three-vehicle crash happened on a busy intersection in Laidley Heights.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman confirmed paramedics were initially assessing seven people after the three vehicles crashed on Pitt Road and Sippel Road at 10.26am.

The spokeswoman confirmed the number of patients had since been downgraded to two people, and they were being assessed for neck pain.

Paramedics are still on the scene.

Originally published as Three-vehicle pile up leaves passengers injured on busy intersection

Toowoomba Chronicle

