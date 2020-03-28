Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police Arrest Police Usage Handcuffs Detention
Police Arrest Police Usage Handcuffs Detention
Crime

Three teens arrested over break and enters

Kirstin Payne
by and Kirstin Payne
28th Mar 2020 1:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GROUP OF teens have been arrested by detectives investigating a number of break and enters on the Gold Coast, as businesses are forced into lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Two boys aged 16 and 17 and an 18-year-old man were arrested at Burleigh Heads and Mermaid Beach properties by detectives executing search warrants.

The trio were taken into custody over robberies on Wednesday and Thursday in which a vehicle was used to smash the front doors of two bottle shops and a chemist.

Police are also investigating whether the group might also have been involved in further break and enters overnight at Miami and an attempted break and enter in Surfers Paradise.

Investigations are ongoing and charges are expected.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.

Originally published as Three teens arrested over break and enters

More Stories

Show More
crime queensland crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Your top 100 coronavirus questions answered

        Your top 100 coronavirus questions answered

        Information The COVID-19 pandemic is an unprecedented situation and it’s understandable that people have a lot of questions. We’ve answered 100 of the top ones about the...

        Soap shortage: Teachers using metho to clean classrooms

        premium_icon Soap shortage: Teachers using metho to clean classrooms

        Education Queensland teachers using metho to clean classrooms

        Sombre victory for the Valley’s best takeaway winner

        premium_icon Sombre victory for the Valley’s best takeaway winner

        News If you’re thinking about takeaway, this pub is the best – as voted by you.

        WEST MORETON: No new coronavirus cases

        premium_icon WEST MORETON: No new coronavirus cases

        Breaking No new cases of COVID-19 in West Moreton