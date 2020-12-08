Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Shore Presitge Motor Dealer, 7B Fitzgibbon St, South Toowoomba.
Shore Presitge Motor Dealer, 7B Fitzgibbon St, South Toowoomba.
News

Three teenagers charged after suspicious CBD fires

Tobi Loftus
8th Dec 2020 6:53 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Three teenagers have been arrested and charged after two suspicious fires in the Toowoomba CBD on Monday morning.

Police confirmed early on Tuesday morning the three arrests had been made.

 

Suspicious fires in Toowoomba CBD early Monday morning. Catholic Schools Office, James Street.
Suspicious fires in Toowoomba CBD early Monday morning. Catholic Schools Office, James Street.

 

"Detectives from Toowoomba have arrested three teenagers following investigations into two suspicious fires yesterday morning," a police spokeswoman said.

"A 16-year-old boy and two girls, 13 and 14, have been dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justices Act."

The two fires occurred at the Diocese of Toowoomba Catholic Schools Office on James St and the Shore Prestige Motor Dealer on Fitzgibbon St just after 4am on Monday.

 

Toowoomba police are investigating suspicious fires that damaged buildings and cars in James St, Fitzgibbon St.
Toowoomba police are investigating suspicious fires that damaged buildings and cars in James St, Fitzgibbon St.

The Fitzgibbon St fire destroyed six vehicles that were under repair at the time while the second fire caused extensive damage to an unused building at the former Toowoomba South State School, which is now owned by the Diocese of Toowoomba Catholic Schools Office.

Originally published as Three teenagers charged after suspicious CBD fires

More Stories

Show More
crime editors picks toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Qld road death toll rises to highest in years

        Premium Content Qld road death toll rises to highest in years

        News The heartbroken parents of a young man who killed four people and himself in a horror crash have pleaded with motorist to change their driving habits.

        Interactive search: How your school rates for suspensions

        Premium Content Interactive search: How your school rates for suspensions

        Education Qld state schools hand out over 370,000 suspensions over five years

        ‘Joker’ motorcyclist becomes dad days after tragic death

        Premium Content ‘Joker’ motorcyclist becomes dad days after tragic death

        News "It’s helped ease the pain a little bit, as much as it hurts"

        Frecklington: Somerset overlooked in state budget

        Premium Content Frecklington: Somerset overlooked in state budget

        News The former opposition leader is not happy her electorate missed out. DETAILS...