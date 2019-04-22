Menu
Login
Three teens suffered critical injuries after slamming into the back of a stationary bus.
Three teens suffered critical injuries after slamming into the back of a stationary bus.
Breaking

Teens fight for life after crash with bus

by Imogen Reid
22nd Apr 2019 11:01 AM

THREE teenagers have been critically injured after a car slammed into a stationary bus on a Sydney motorway.

Police have reported a Mazda carrying three women and a man smashed into the back of the bus in a breakdown lane on the side of the M5 South Western Motorway between Belmore Road and King Georges Road on Sunday evening.

Emergency services were called to the scene around 6.25pm following reports of the accident.

The female driver, 19, and a female rear passenger, 18, were trapped for a short time before being released by Fire and Rescue NSW.

A car crashed into a bus on the M5 northbound heading towards King Georges Rd.
A car crashed into a bus on the M5 northbound heading towards King Georges Rd.

Both were treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to Liverpool Hospital in critical conditions.

The front-seat male passenger, 18, was in a serious condition but was stable when taken to St George Hospital. A 19-year-old woman was also taken to St George Hospital with critical injuries.

QUEENSLAND TRUE CRIME PODCAST SERIES LAUNCH

>>PREDATOR: How 9-year-old Keyra Steinhardt caught a killer - Don't miss the launch of our new special true crime series

The driver of the bus was uninjured, and there were no passengers on board at the time.

As investigations continue, police are urging anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

- with AAP

bus crash editors picks sydney

Top Stories

    Three children hospitalised after Brisbane Valley crash

    Three children hospitalised after Brisbane Valley crash

    News Three patients have been transported to hospital after a truck and vehicle crash earlier this afternoon

    • 22nd Apr 2019 2:18 PM
    Mobile phone app promises to save you time

    Mobile phone app promises to save you time

    News Lowood Pharmacy acknowledged for embracing time-saving technology

    Book nook thrives in yoga den

    Book nook thrives in yoga den

    News Down a hidden laneway, a collection of books awaits

    'Your son is going to die today'

    'Your son is going to die today'

    Health Just 17 when cancer hit, his mum is now on a mission to help others.