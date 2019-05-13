Three teams of Hawks pave the way in girl's rugby

RUGBY LEAGUE: When a courageous war cry echoes through the change rooms at a Friday night girls' Hawks match, the passion in their voices is as strong as their determination on the pitch.

After months of spreading the word, promoting the game and encouraging girls across the Lockyer Valley to get involved in rugby league, the Hawks have entered three teams into the Toowoomba Junior Rugby League girls' competition.

Hawks Junior Rugby League Club girls' coordinator Sarah Ryan said the commitment, excitement and confidence of the girls was inspiring.

"Every time they have played they come off the field full of pride with contagious smiles,” Ryan said.

This season, the under-14 and U17 girls' side have played two games, against Warwick and Dalby.

To keep morale high in the inaugural competition game scores cannot be recorded, but Ryan said she was impressed with Gatton's performance so far.

She said the U17 team consistently showcased their line of defence with hard tackles, while still having the energy to complete full field try scoring runs.

Ryan credited the U14 team for their organised runs, try-saving tackles and offloads.

The U12 team are yet to take the field, but will play their first game in front of a home crowd this Friday at 6pm.

While the girls' teams have enough players to take the field in a modified game of TJRL, the Hawks need more footballers to play a traditional game of league.

In the TJRL competition, if a team has a minimum of six players they can take the pitch in a game with reduced numbers, which also forces their opponents to play with the same minimal number.

Ryan encouraged girls from across the region to get involved.

"We are here waiting for them to turn up to train them,” Ryan said.

Girls in the U12 and U14 age groups were need in particular.

Ryan said no experience was required, all the girls needed was an optimistic attitude ready to learn.

In other Hawks news, the A Grade, reserve grade and U18 teams beat Oakey in round six.

A GRADE: Lockyer Valley Toyota Gatton Hawks 56 (Tyson White 3, Daniel Jennings 2, Haydan Lipp 2, Tye Gray, Austin Jennings, Tyrell McCullagh tries; Luke Nolan 7 goals, Tyson Mitchell goals) defeated Oakey 16.

RESERVE GRADE: OzLav Plumbing Gatton Hawks 50 (Christopher Oliver 3, Brandon Clarke, Raymond Erbacher, Riley Godwin, Taylar Hawthorn, Jesse Martin, Aiden Schmidt tries; Jagan Swan 7 goals) defeated Oakey 6.

UNDER 18: Perfection Fresh Australia Gatton Hawks 86 (Chevez Hughes 3, Brandon Clarke 2, Jobbaker Tamanabae 2, Faaleo Aholahi, Dylan Flanagan, Bryce Hobson, Stanley Jackson, Jackson Morgan, Reece Sabatino, Dylan White, Norman Yardley tries; Dylan Flanagan 12, Jackson Morgan goals) defeated Oakey 4.